Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Summer Playlist Addition

Summer is approaching, and I’ve found a brand new song that is going to pair perfectly with the season. Welcome to Ben’s Friday Soundcheck, where every week, I share with…

Ben

Summer is approaching, and I've found a brand new song that is going to pair perfectly with the season. Welcome to Ben's Friday Soundcheck, where every week, I share with you some brand new country releases that you need to check out.

Hot Off The Press: Dustin Lynch - "Easy To Love"

Dustin Lynch's new single, "Easy To Love," is a chill, introspective summer track that finds him embracing the fact that he might not be all that easy to love. With warm guitars, this one feels like a summer hit.

Album Drop: Rascal Flatts - Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets

They're back! Rascal Flatts just released their first album in eight years, and it's a full-circle celebration. Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets dropped today, and it's packed with A-list collaborations. Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jonas Brothers team up with the trio on updated versions of their biggest hits.

Rising Star Spotlight: Sam Barber f/ Avery Anna - "Indigo"

If Sam Barber isn't already on your radar, "Indigo" will put him there. The Missouri native's voice cuts through with raw grit and emotion. Barber, who recorded this song with Avery Anna, is for sure going places.

On Your Radar: Jordan Davis - "Bar None"

Jordan Davis has a knack for writing songs that feel lived-in, and "Bar None" is no exception. It's the kind of barroom heartbreak anthem that balances clever wordplay with emotions.

Dustin LynchJordan DavisNew MusicRascal FlattsSam Barber
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Grand Ole Opry Makes History with First International Show at London’s Royal Albert Hall
MusicGrand Ole Opry Makes History with First International Show at London’s Royal Albert HallJennifer Eggleston
Keith Urban Celebrates 19 Years Sober After Wife’s Life-Changing Intervention
MusicKeith Urban Celebrates 19 Years Sober After Wife’s Life-Changing InterventionJennifer Eggleston
Darius Rucker’s Charity Show Brings in $67,000 for St. Jude to Kick Off Night
MusicDarius Rucker’s Charity Show Brings in $67,000 for St. Jude to Kick Off NightJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect