Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Summer Playlist Addition

Summer is approaching, and I've found a brand new song that is going to pair perfectly with the season. Welcome to Ben's Friday Soundcheck, where every week, I share with you some brand new country releases that you need to check out.

Hot Off The Press: Dustin Lynch - "Easy To Love"

Dustin Lynch's new single, "Easy To Love," is a chill, introspective summer track that finds him embracing the fact that he might not be all that easy to love. With warm guitars, this one feels like a summer hit.

Album Drop: Rascal Flatts - Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets

They're back! Rascal Flatts just released their first album in eight years, and it's a full-circle celebration. Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets dropped today, and it's packed with A-list collaborations. Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jonas Brothers team up with the trio on updated versions of their biggest hits.

Rising Star Spotlight: Sam Barber f/ Avery Anna - "Indigo"

If Sam Barber isn't already on your radar, "Indigo" will put him there. The Missouri native's voice cuts through with raw grit and emotion. Barber, who recorded this song with Avery Anna, is for sure going places.

On Your Radar: Jordan Davis - "Bar None"