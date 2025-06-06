City of Cambridge to Mark 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army on June 14

The City of Cambridge invites the public to attend a special celebration recognizing the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. This event will take place at the Cambridge Common, 1500 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge, on Saturday, June 14, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The day's activities will include live musical performances featuring the sounds of Monkeys with Crayons and the rhythms of the Uncle Sam Jazz Band. A brief ceremony will occur at the beginning of the proceedings with remarks from Maj. Sarah Johnson, U.S. Army (retired).

Attendees will also get to test their Army skills by participating in obstacle courses. Children's activities will include a bounce house, caricature artist, face painter, balloon artist, petting zoo, and a 90-gallon dunk tank.

The U.S. Army's 250th anniversary event is part of the City of Cambridge's Massachusetts 250 campaign.

According to a City of Cambridge news release, throughout 2025 and 2026, the city will feature stories highlighting historic themes of independence and revolution. Walking and bike tours, scavenger hunts, poetry readings, celebrations of veterans and innovators, and other events will interpret historical milestones. The 2025 festivities will conclude with a Revolution-themed Cambridge Dance Party on Friday, June 27, that will celebrate Cambridge's culture and heritage.