It’s Tick Season on Cape Cod. Here’s How to Protect Your Kids

With the first day of summer only days away, the risk of tick bites and the illnesses they can cause increase for children on Cape Cod. Cape Cod Healthcare is urging parents to exercise caution and seek immediate medical attention for their children if ticks bite them.

"Prompt detection, proper tick removal, and, when appropriate, preventive antibiotic treatment can greatly reduce the risk of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses," said Dr. Joao Tavares, infectious disease specialist at Cape Cod Healthcare, in an interview with The Cape Cod Chronicle. "This is particularly important for children, who may not always recognize or report a tick bite."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children ages 5 to 9 have historically maintained one of the highest reported incidences of Lyme disease among people younger than 20. Symptoms in children often present themselves as fatigue, a fever, headache, and a “bullseye” rash on the skin in most cases.

Since Lyme disease symptoms can sometimes be misidentified as another childhood illness, daily checks for ticks are essential after children engage in outdoor activities on the Cape, particularly if they're playing in the woods or areas with tall grass.

Parents should follow these guidelines for proper tick prevention:

Use insect repellents containing DEET or picaridin as directed.

Encourage outdoor play in areas that are mowed or well-maintained.

Check your children's bodies daily for signs of ticks.