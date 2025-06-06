Megan Moroney Sets Up Nashville Rooftop Pop-Up Bar Running Through August
Megan Moroney will be bringing her signature style to downtown Nashville this summer with The Emo Cowgirl - a new pop-up bar experience opening today at L27 Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Nashville. The immersive, music-inspired rooftop activation will be available from June 6 until August 31 with themed décor, cocktails, and comfort food created by Moroney.
"I am so excited to finally announce that I'll be hosting The Emo Cowgirl pop-up bar at L27 Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Nashville this entire summer! I thought CMA Fest would be the perfect week to kick it off," Moroney shared. "I put together a little bit of everything I love — clothes, comfort food, and a killer spicy marg (to name a few) — and I can't believe I get to share this with fans from all over right here in Nashville. Hope you're able to stop by!"
Guests will enter through Megan's Closet, a boutique retail space featuring exclusive merchandise and a collaboration with Lane Boots. Inside, fans will find rhinestone-lined walls, Moroney's lyrics transformed into Instagram-ready photo ops, and a curated menu of elevated comfort fare, including a buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich and sweet tea-glazed beignets.
A highlight of the experience is the specialty cocktail list, headlined by the 'Spicy Meg' and 'Am I Okay?' — hand-crafted drinks priced between $16 and $20.
The Emo Cowgirl will operate Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made at theemocowgirl.com.
This marks L27 Rooftop Lounge's first artist-led takeover, cementing Moroney's growing influence as both a performer and a lifestyle brand. Currently nearing completion of her next album, which is approximately 80% finished, Moroney recently teased a track called "Wedding Dress," inspired by personal reflection and emotional closure.