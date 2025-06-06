Megan Moroney Sets Up Nashville Rooftop Pop-Up Bar Running Through August

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Megan Moroney performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day one of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney will be bringing her signature style to downtown Nashville this summer with The Emo Cowgirl - a new pop-up bar experience opening today at L27 Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Nashville. The immersive, music-inspired rooftop activation will be available from June 6 until August 31 with themed décor, cocktails, and comfort food created by Moroney.

"I am so excited to finally announce that I'll be hosting The Emo Cowgirl pop-up bar at L27 Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Nashville this entire summer! I thought CMA Fest would be the perfect week to kick it off," Moroney shared. "I put together a little bit of everything I love — clothes, comfort food, and a killer spicy marg (to name a few) — and I can't believe I get to share this with fans from all over right here in Nashville. Hope you're able to stop by!"

Guests will enter through Megan's Closet, a boutique retail space featuring exclusive merchandise and a collaboration with Lane Boots. Inside, fans will find rhinestone-lined walls, Moroney's lyrics transformed into Instagram-ready photo ops, and a curated menu of elevated comfort fare, including a buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich and sweet tea-glazed beignets.

A highlight of the experience is the specialty cocktail list, headlined by the 'Spicy Meg' and 'Am I Okay?' — hand-crafted drinks priced between $16 and $20.

The Emo Cowgirl will operate Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made at theemocowgirl.com.