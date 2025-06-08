Cambridge Cyclist Hits 92 Dunkin’ Shops in Boston for MS Research

In a crazy journey across Boston streets, Adam Bigelow biked to 92 Dunkin' locations, gathering $5,000 for multiple sclerosis research. Getting up in the dark at 4:30 a.m., this Cambridge resident took off from East Boston planning to wrap up in Allston-Brighton.

"I thought it would be really fun and very Boston to go to every single Dunkin' and raise awareness about why I'm doing this," said Bigelow to CBS News Boston.

The cause hits close to home. When his girlfriend was diagnosed with MS last summer, Bigelow jumped on board with a Multiple Sclerosis Society charity ride.

Backing his effort, the coffee chain gave out 200 gift cards and goodies for donors. Workers and people on the street cheered him on as he rode by.

Sticking to his plan, he ate one small donut hole at each stop. His Instagram fans followed his journey through posts all day long.

With so many shops packed into the area, Boston made this single-day challenge doable. The chain got its start back in 1948 in nearby Quincy, where it was first called "Open Kettle."

Two years later, William Rosenberg renamed it "Dunkin' Donuts." He made the switch after seeing customers mostly bought coffee and donuts.

That original Quincy shop is still running today - showing how far it's come from a tiny store to a huge chain.

The company really took off in 1955 when it began selling franchises, leading to quick growth around Boston and eventually nationwide.