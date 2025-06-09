Lee Kennedy Co. Hosts Groundbreaking on Charlesbank on the Esplanade

Lee Kennedy Co. has broken ground on Charlesbank on the Esplanade, a new public campus that contains the Smith Family Pavilion.

Developed in partnership with the Esplanade Association (EA) and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Charlesbank on the Esplanade strives to connect Boston with well-recognized green spaces.

The Charlesbank area, which has long remained closed to the public, is being re-created as a universally accessible, inclusive, and sustainable urban setting. Created to serve citizens across Boston, the site will feature areas of natural beauty with several contemporary amenities.

According to a Boston Real Estate Times report, the new Charlesbank on the Esplanade setting's construction will have mass timber and traditional steel. The use of prefabricated solid wood panels and beams supports environmental performance and visual appeal.

Planned indoor and outdoor features include:

A café

A rooftop deck overlooking the Charles River

Children's play areas

Community rooms that can be reserved for education programs and events

Free public Wi-Fi

Multipurpose sports courts

Year-round universal restrooms