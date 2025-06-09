Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lee Kennedy Co. Hosts Groundbreaking on Charlesbank on the Esplanade

Lee Kennedy Co. has broken ground on Charlesbank on the Esplanade, a new public campus that contains the Smith Family Pavilion. Developed in partnership with the Esplanade Association (EA) and…

Michael Vyskocil

Charlesbank

Photo Courtesy: Esplanade Association/Melissa Ostrow

Lee Kennedy Co. has broken ground on Charlesbank on the Esplanade, a new public campus that contains the Smith Family Pavilion.

Developed in partnership with the Esplanade Association (EA) and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Charlesbank on the Esplanade strives to connect Boston with well-recognized green spaces.

The Charlesbank area, which has long remained closed to the public, is being re-created as a universally accessible, inclusive, and sustainable urban setting. Created to serve citizens across Boston, the site will feature areas of natural beauty with several contemporary amenities.

According to a Boston Real Estate Times report, the new Charlesbank on the Esplanade setting's construction will have mass timber and traditional steel. The use of prefabricated solid wood panels and beams supports environmental performance and visual appeal.

Planned indoor and outdoor features include:

  • A café
  • A rooftop deck overlooking the Charles River
  • Children's play areas
  • Community rooms that can be reserved for education programs and events
  • Free public Wi-Fi
  • Multipurpose sports courts
  • Year-round universal restrooms

Members of the Charlesbank project team include Maryann Thompson Architects and Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, collaborating with EA, DCR, and Lee Kennedy Co.

CharlesbankEsplanade
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
New Hampshire Boy Readies LEGO Creation for Global Competition
Local NewsNew Hampshire Boy Readies LEGO Creation for Global CompetitionMichael Vyskocil
Honeygrow to Open Locations in Allston, Shrewsbury
Local NewsHoneygrow to Open Locations in Allston, ShrewsburyMichael Vyskocil
Ideal Pizza in Jamaica Plain Plans Return with Rebrand as Pete’s A Pizza
Local NewsIdeal Pizza in Jamaica Plain Plans Return with Rebrand as Pete’s A PizzaMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect