Reports Show Providence Is One of the Top Summer Travel Destinations in the US

Providence, Rhode Island, has staked a claim as the fifth top trending destination for domestic travel for summer 2025.

Google Flights data revealed the top trending destinations among travelers who searched for trips departing June 1 through Aug. 31, three of which are in New England.

Providence ranked No. 5 in the list, with two others within driving distance of Providence: Nantucket at No. 3 and Bangor, Maine, at No. 9.

According to a Providence Journal report, average prices for U.S. flights are usually at their best approximately 38 days before departure. Google Flights notes that the historical low-price range is between 21 to 52 days before takeoff.

An Expedia report notes that travelers should book one to three months ahead of a domestic flight to receive up to 25% of savings compared to last-minute bookings. According to Expedia's research, the lowest fares are often posted 18 to 29 days before departure.

