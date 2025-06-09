This Day in Country History: June 9

Summer is the time for country music festivals and awards, and June 9 has had its fair share of fun live performances. From the Country Music Television Awards to Nashville's CMA Fest, country fans have had plenty to go crazy for on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The CMT Awards dominated the country music scene on June 9 this year.

2021: Big winners included Carrie Underwood's “Hallelujah” featuring John Legend taking Video of the Year, Gabby Barrett's “The Good Ones” snagging Female Video of the Year, and Kane Brown's “Worship You” winning Male Video of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

June 9 held a memorable Grand Ole Opry milestone and the finale of a major exhibit.

2017: Singer Josh Turner, known for his country songs such as "Hometown Girl" and "Good Ol' Boys," performed for the 150th time at the Grand Ole Opry. Many big stars were in the audience for this momentous occasion, including Charley Pride and Randy Travis.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances in Nashville and South Carolina included several country favorites.

2019: Country megastar Luke Bryan closed the CMA Fest in Nashville on Sunday night with a cover of rock band Bon Jovi's hit "Livin' on a Prayer," which had the fans cheering, singing, and dancing.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From divorces to births, June 9 saw changes and challenges in the country music industry.

2010: Country music diva Shania Twain was officially divorced on June 9. Twain and her ex-husband, record producer Mutt Lange, had been married for almost 14 years.

