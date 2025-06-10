Audrey McGraw and Lukas Nelson Share “Descent into Love” Together at Nashville Show

Audrey McGraw, daughter of icons Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has announced a heartfelt new duet with Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson. The song, titled “Descent into Love,” was first performed live on June 5 and revealed via Audrey's Instagram the following day. “Lukas and I wrote ‘Descent into Love' a few days after we met. It was the first song we wrote together... been holding onto it for a while, but the other night, we finally got to share it live. I can't wait to put it out one day; it's a special one,” she captioned her post.

Audrey wore an understated silk gown of pale pink over a pair of black jeans when she sang the ballad, not only causing the audience to sit up and take notice of her singing but also of how she wore it.

Several comparisons were made to the power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and many fans commented on how much the two appeared to enjoy sharing their performance. “I need to have this song readily available! It's BEAUTIFUL!” one person wrote, while another added, “Audrey, this is truly beautiful, and I can't get this song out of my head!! I hope y'all record this. Just beautiful, you both sing great together!!” A third fan called it “A magical thing to witness.”

Audrey also used the opportunity to express her admiration for Lukas Nelson, praising his talent and the strength of his live performance. The collaboration comes as Nelson prepares to release his new album, American Romance, on June 20.