Fiesta Shows Brings Fresh Spring Carnival to Concord Following Kiwanis Fair Cancellation

A new spring carnival will be thrilling people in Concord at the Everett Arena parking lot from June 12 to 15. Fiesta Shows is organizing the carnival, which will have a variety of vendors and rides that include a Ferris wheel, the fast-moving Thunderbolt, grilled sausages, and other carnival food.

Fiesta Shows, known for managing the Hopkinton State Fair and the Topsfield Fair, has a long-standing presence in New England and previously hosted events at the Steeplegate Mall. EJ Dean, vice president of operations at Fiesta Shows, expressed enthusiasm about returning to Concord and said the team is looking forward to welcoming families to the carnival.

This spring event is being created because of the cancellation of the Kiwanis Fair, which has a long-standing tradition in Concord. The 2025 Kiwanis Fair was cancelled due to visa processing delays that affected staffing for many carnival companies across the nation. Despite these cancellations, Fiesta Shows was able to recruit a core group who were willing to continue hosting events and decided to offer something new to its local residents.

The carnival will operate during the following hours: Thursday and Friday evenings, starting at 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. Organizers expect a good turnout of families looking for seasonal fun.

Ken Georgevits, president of Concord Kiwanis, announced the group hopes to bring the Kiwanis fair back next year. The organization is looking to revitalize the Kiwanis fair in 2026 due to the importance of the fair to the community and its work in local fundraising.