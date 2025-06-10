Riley Green Sets Record Straight on Being Single, Tackles Dating Rumors

Riley Green is once again setting the record straight about his relationship status amid persistent speculation, particularly involving fellow artists Ella Langley and Megan Moroney. "I find out who I'm dating weekly on social media," Green said. "That's a pretty big one there. But I think a lot of stuff I see is so outlandish that it keeps me humble a little bit, and I don't have to worry about it. They'll say anything on there. It's interesting how things like shaving your mustache can become viral now. I never thought that would be a thing."

Green and Langley, who recently delivered a standout performance together at CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium, have become a fan-favorite duo since first teaming up on "Don't Mind If I Do." Their chemistry also led to the award-winning hit "You Look Like You Love Me," which Langley originally hesitated to record but ultimately included on her debut album Hungover.

Despite their frequent appearances and Green's current stint with Langley on his Damn Country Music Tour, which runs through August 2025, both artists have been evasive about any romantic involvement. "Just because we're hanging out doesn't mean we're romantically dating. You know what I mean?" said Moroney, who herself has been linked to Green following a lighthearted TikTok comment that reignited dating buzz.

Green, who walked the red carpet with publicist Sophia Sansone in 2022, has long faced curiosity about his private life since his breakout in 2018. He acknowledges the fascination, comparing it to fanfare over couples like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. "A dating red flag for me would be if my mom doesn't like you. Not going to work," Green admitted.