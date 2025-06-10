Win Tickets To See Dailey and Vincent

Enter below for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dailey and Vincent on Sunday, June 29th at The Bull Run Restaurant in Shirley, Massachusetts. The Grand Ole Opry comes to The Bull Run with five-time Grammy winners, Jamie Dailey & Darrin Vincent to showcase the 'Best of country, bluegrass & gospel this side of heaven,' according to USA Today. You don't want to miss this show, in an intimate 300 seat venue with no bad seat in the house. Tickets are still available at Tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com .

Contest Details: For the “Win Tickets To See Dailey & Vincent”” contest, visit www.wror.com and follow the links and instructions to participate in the Contest and complete and submit the online form beginning June 10, 2025 at 2:30PM Eastern Time (ET) and ending on June 15, 2025 at 11:59PM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Station will randomly select up to one (1) winner(s) on June 16, 2025 on or around 10:00AM ET and, upon verification, winner(s) will receive one (1) pair of tickets for the Dailey and Vincent event on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at The Bull Run Restaurant in Shirley, Massachusetts. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $112.00. Otherwise, WKLB-FM’s General Rules apply and are available here.