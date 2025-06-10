Yankee Magazine Reveals Never-Before-Seen ‘Jaws’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos for 50th Anniversary

As part of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, Yankee Magazine released a collection of unpublished behind-the-scenes images from the original shoot. The never-before-seen images, shot by now 26-year-old photojournalist Peter Vandermark for Cape Cod News, are included in the magazine's July 2025 edition, providing an extraordinary glimpse into the making of the iconic 1975 thriller.

The photographs were captured during the movie's production on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, which took place from May to October 1974. Filming locations included South Beach in Edgartown, the setting of the opening scene, and Joseph A. Sylvia State Beach, where one of the most memorable shark attacks was filmed. Much of the cast and crew worked off a tugboat called Whitefoot, which served as a floating base for equipment and personnel, adding difficulty to already challenging open-water scenes.

Vandermark, who recently digitized his original negatives for a book project, recalled the sharpness and emotional depth of the photos. “Spielberg and I were around the same age, but I remember watching him and thinking, Who is this guy? How is he running the whole show? He just seemed like he was from a different world,” Vandermark told Yankee Magazine. Among the images are candid shots of Spielberg and actors aboard the Orca boat, as well as moments between scenes that highlight the camaraderie and tension on set.

Ian Aldric, the Executive Editor at Yankee Magazine, expressed his excitement about the release and said the images are more than just a record of film history — they are a unique visual representation of the hard work and creativity that went into the creation of a film legend. He continued by stating the photos are hopefully a nice contribution to cinematic history, giving fans an unforgettable impression of the creation of one of Hollywood's longest-lasting and most respected blockbusters.