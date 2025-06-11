27th Annual Provincetown International Film Festival Unites Cinema Enthusiasts June 11-15

More than 80 documentaries, feature films, and film shorts from newbie filmmakers, international directors, and New England locals will be screened June 11-15 during the 27th annual Provincetown International Film Festival.

The festival will open with the documentary, “Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror,” which takes a peek behind the camera of the 1975 cult classic directed by Linus O'Brien, son of Richard O'Brien, who authored the original screenplay and appeared in the film as Riff Raff.

This year's festival also includes films such as “F---toys,” directed by and starring Annapurna Sriram, in which a young woman seeks to conquer a curse. “Jimpa” examines intergenerational queer family dynamics and is directed by Sophie Hyde. “Forever Home” presents a documentary about an animal sanctuary in North Carolina created by Cape-based director Allison Argo.

Two Provincetown-inspired films on the screening list include “Everything Moves,” a documentary that details the story of Provincetown painter Salvatore Del Deo's work and relationship with his late wife, Josephine. The festival's closer, “Spiritus: No Business Like Dough Business,” focuses on the story of the Provincetown family-run restaurant from its opening in 1971 throughout the years.

Special events will feature “Beau Is Afraid” and “Midsommar” director Ari Aster, the festival's Filmmaker on the Edge honoree. He'll join in a conversation with celebrated filmmaker John Waters.

Festival attendees can also hear from actors such as “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” star Murray Bartlett, the festival's Excellence in Acting honoree. Bartlett also appears in “Ponyboi,” a festival entry directed and produced by Next Wave Award honoree River Gallo, who also stars in the film.