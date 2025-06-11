5 Film Festivals and Series to Experience This Summer

This summer, screens across New England will light up with films as six major festivals screen movies between June and August. From Boston to Martha's Vineyard, members of the public can catch more than 300 film screenings this season.

Provincetown International Film Festival

Where: Crown & Anchor, Fishermen Hall, Provincetown's Waters Edge Cinema, The Art House, and Town Hall

When: June 11-15

The festival opens with the “Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror,” a documentary that details the making of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Another late-night screening, Provincetown's Spiritus Pizza, will get its spot on the big screen with “Spiritus: No Business Like Dough Business.” Also look for conversations with awardees Ari Aster (“Midsommar,” “Beau is Afraid”), Eva Victor (“Sorry, Baby,” screening June 12 and 14), Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us”) and River Gallo (“Ponyboi,” screening June 13).

Roxbury International Film Festival

Where: Haley House Bakery, Hibernian Hall, JustBook-ish, MassArt, MFA Boston, and online

When: June 19-27

This film festival's signature elements are the live script readings, where local actors read scenes written by festival alumni. Look for a film on Harriet Tubman, “Harriet Tubman | From the Railroad to a Spy,” which screens free to older adults on June 24 at 2 p.m. at Hibernian Hall. Films by next-generation filmmakers from Boston Arts Academy and Lynn's after-school Raw Art Works will also be part of the festival.

Nantucket Film Festival

Where: Nantucket Dreamland Film and Cultural Center, Nantucket High School and Garden on Hulbert Avenue, Nantucket Performing Arts Center, Sconset Casino

When: June 25-30

This year's slate of films includes dramas from the United States and beyond, documentaries, and a handful of shorts. On June 29, Elin Hilderbrand will discuss adapting novels, and festival regular (and board member) Ben Stiller will host a comedy roundtable. A screening of “Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story” will also take place.

Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Where: Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center

When: Aug. 1-9

Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival founders Floyd Rance and Stephanie Tavares-Rance told WBUR they are “beyond thrilled to mark 23 years of amplifying the voices and stories of Black filmmakers” this year. Although this year's celebrity guest list has not been announced, past years have had the Obamas, Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, and Jennifer Hudson share their projects with festivalgoers.

Mayor's Summer Movie Nights

Where: Parks throughout Boston

When: Aug. 12-29