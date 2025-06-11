Ben’s Songs You Need to Hear – Take a Trip Back in Time With Zach Top

Hey there, and welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. Some big releases to talk about, including the announcement of a new album from one of country's most-talked about artists.

Zach Top - Good Times and Tan Lines

Zach Top's new album will be released later on this summer, but to coincide with that announcement he made earlier this week, he released a song from that project. "Good Times and Tan Lines" sounds like a straight "Chattahoochee" redux, perfect for summer time!

Rodney Atkins & Elijah Atkins - Watching You 2.0