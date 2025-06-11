Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Songs You Need to Hear – Take a Trip Back in Time With Zach Top

Plus, a full-circle moment for Rodney Atkins.

Ben

Hey there, and welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. Some big releases to talk about, including the announcement of a new album from one of country's most-talked about artists.

Zach Top - Good Times and Tan Lines

Zach Top's new album will be released later on this summer, but to coincide with that announcement he made earlier this week, he released a song from that project. "Good Times and Tan Lines" sounds like a straight "Chattahoochee" redux, perfect for summer time!

Rodney Atkins & Elijah Atkins - Watching You 2.0

One of the greatest country songs of all time is having a full-circle moment in 2025, just in time for Father's Day. Back in 2007, Rodney Atkins released "Watching You," a megahit about a father and a son. The song has now been re-recorded by Rodney and his son Elijah. Definitely one of the coolest things that's happened in the country space recently.

New MusicRodney AtkinsZach Top
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Country Singer Lanie Gardner Drops ‘Polaroids’ EP, Takes Stage at Multiple CMA Fest Shows
MusicCountry Singer Lanie Gardner Drops ‘Polaroids’ EP, Takes Stage at Multiple CMA Fest ShowsJennifer Eggleston
Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll Get Matching King of Hearts Tattoos After CMA Fest Show
MusicBrandon Lake and Jelly Roll Get Matching King of Hearts Tattoos After CMA Fest ShowJennifer Eggleston
Zach Top Announces New Album ‘Ain’t In It For My Health’, Drops Single at CMA Fest
MusicZach Top Announces New Album ‘Ain’t In It For My Health’, Drops Single at CMA FestJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect