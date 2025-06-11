Ben’s Songs You Need to Hear – Take a Trip Back in Time With Zach Top

Hey there, and welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. Some big releases to talk about, including the announcement of a new album from one of country's most-talked about artists.
Zach Top - Good Times and Tan Lines
Zach Top's new album will be released later on this summer, but to coincide with that announcement he made earlier this week, he released a song from that project. "Good Times and Tan Lines" sounds like a straight "Chattahoochee" redux, perfect for summer time!
Rodney Atkins & Elijah Atkins - Watching You 2.0
One of the greatest country songs of all time is having a full-circle moment in 2025, just in time for Father's Day. Back in 2007, Rodney Atkins released "Watching You," a megahit about a father and a son. The song has now been re-recorded by Rodney and his son Elijah. Definitely one of the coolest things that's happened in the country space recently.