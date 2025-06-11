Costco Adds Early Shopping Hours for Top-Tier Members

Backstage Country
Starting June 30, Costco will let their executive members shop an hour early at all U.S. stores.

Starting June 30, Costco will let their executive members shop an hour early at all U.S. stores. This new perk adds to the benefits package for their premium members, who make up nearly three-quarters of the company's total sales.

Executive members shell out $130 per year - twice what basic gold star members pay. They get a $10 monthly credit for Instacart deliveries and $150 in store service perks. For people who shop there often, the upgrade usually pays for itself pretty quickly.

The premium membership comes with a nice 2% cashback on purchases throughout the year. Whether shopping in-store, buying online, or booking travel, members can get up to $1,250 back each year. Costco adds these rewards right before it's time to renew.

The cashback covers lots of different purchases. From tires to eyeglasses, hearing aids to vacation packages - the rewards add up quickly when using Costco's various services.

Executive members also get special insurance deals and early looks at new products. They receive a fancy magazine full of sneak peeks at upcoming items, plus special events where they can grab new merchandise before others.

Costco stands behind their membership with a solid guarantee. Not happy? You can cancel anytime and get your money back, minus any rewards you've already used that year.

This update follows last month's news about keeping gas stations open until 10 p.m. Some locations are even starting to pump gas earlier, giving shoppers more options.

