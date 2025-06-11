Backstage Country
Post Malone Shares Wine, Cigarette with Fan During NYC Street Run-in

American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Post Malone continues to blend chart-topping hits with country charm — this time during a casual walk in New York City. The multi-genre star, who's been fully embracing his country roots since the release of F-1 Trillion, created an unforgettable moment when he shared a spontaneous interaction with a fan and her friends.

The woman later posted a video of the brief yet memorable meeting. “I grabbed a drink with friends and saw him walk by, so I waved, and he came over for 2 minutes. Such a nice guy!!!” she wrote. In the clip, Malone — dressed like a 1980s rancher in full Western gear — laughs with the group, sipping wine and even sharing a cigarette. Social media quickly lit up, with fans praising his down-to-earth vibe and easygoing nature.

The surprise encounter underscored the very approach Malone says is driving his music and public persona: fun. “I think finally bringing the fun back into what I was doing really showed on the record. And I think a lot of folks had fun listening to it. And we're going to attempt to do it again. I'm excited to keep going,” he said, reflecting on the success of F-1 Trillion.

Already teasing a follow-up, Malone confirmed he's making regular trips to Nashville to work with artists like Hardy, Ernest, and Thomas Rhett. “We just have fun. We just sit and f*cking talk and make songs. And so I'm pretty excited for the new record already.”

Malone's Nashville ties go beyond studio sessions — he's also preparing to open a major bar in downtown Nashville, following a growing trend of country stars creating music-themed venues. The space is expected to serve as another hub for laid-back fan encounters, thereby strengthening the bond between the artist and the audience.

Whether in a studio or on the street, Malone's fans are responding to the same thing: his authenticity.

