Post Malone Shares Wine, Cigarette with Fan During NYC Street Run-in

Post Malone continues to blend chart-topping hits with country charm — this time during a casual walk in New York City. The multi-genre star, who's been fully embracing his country roots since the release of F-1 Trillion, created an unforgettable moment when he shared a spontaneous interaction with a fan and her friends.

The woman later posted a video of the brief yet memorable meeting. “I grabbed a drink with friends and saw him walk by, so I waved, and he came over for 2 minutes. Such a nice guy!!!” she wrote. In the clip, Malone — dressed like a 1980s rancher in full Western gear — laughs with the group, sipping wine and even sharing a cigarette. Social media quickly lit up, with fans praising his down-to-earth vibe and easygoing nature.

The surprise encounter underscored the very approach Malone says is driving his music and public persona: fun. “I think finally bringing the fun back into what I was doing really showed on the record. And I think a lot of folks had fun listening to it. And we're going to attempt to do it again. I'm excited to keep going,” he said, reflecting on the success of F-1 Trillion.

Already teasing a follow-up, Malone confirmed he's making regular trips to Nashville to work with artists like Hardy, Ernest, and Thomas Rhett. “We just have fun. We just sit and f*cking talk and make songs. And so I'm pretty excited for the new record already.”

Malone's Nashville ties go beyond studio sessions — he's also preparing to open a major bar in downtown Nashville, following a growing trend of country stars creating music-themed venues. The space is expected to serve as another hub for laid-back fan encounters, thereby strengthening the bond between the artist and the audience.