Ex-Green Beret Takes on 86-Mile Journey in 48-Hour River Conservation Challenge

This June, Chester "Ozzy" Osborne sets out to paddle across three Massachusetts waterways. His 86-mile trek spans just two days, pushing through the connected Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord waters.

"People have this great recreation area right in their backyard," said Osborne to MetroWest Daily News. "My goal is to draw attention to it, get more people activated to go out and to be stewards."

At 3 a.m., he'll push off from Hillside School Wildlife Sanctuary. The first stretch runs 30 miles to Talbot Hills Dam. After resting at Scout Island, he'll press on to Bedford boat ramp, aiming to finish by 2 p.m. the next day.

OARS, which works to protect these waters, stands behind the effort. "Our rivers have historically not been given the best care," said Matt Brown, OARS executive director. "They are important habitats for our local fish and other creatures, and a number of communities either directly or indirectly get their drinking water from these rivers."

At 47, this former soldier aims to pull in $1,986 for water protection work. Teams will stand ready at stops with needed supplies. Other paddlers might join in for sections of the route.

This isn't Osborne's first big test. He knocked out a 62-mile paddle to the Atlantic Ocean in just two days. His two decades as a Green Beret built the grit needed for such tasks.

The path hits key spots needing care. One stop is the Talbot Mills Dam, set to come down next year. Another is the Carol Getchell Trail, where OARS works to make the water more open to all.

Each Saturday at dawn, Osborne trains on the water. His upcoming task matches three marathons in a row. He'll also need to carry his boat two miles in Maynard.