JetBlue Airbus Slides Off Boston Logan Runway; All 137 Passengers Safe

At Boston Logan Airport, a JetBlue Airbus A220 slid off runway 33-L around noon on June 12, 2025. The plane, coming in from Chicago O'Hare, had 137 passengers who all got out safely after the incident.

When the steering stopped working, the plane slid into the grass next to the runway. Passenger Drew Behmoiras told CBS News Boston, "I felt the plane turn left when we landed, and we went off the runway at full speed."

Airport workers quickly got everyone off the plane using mobile stairs and took them to the terminal by bus. From his seat in row 12, Adam Glick heard the pilot announce there was a problem with the steering.

The accident caused a two-hour shutdown at Logan, backing up flights until 2 p.m. FAA teams arrived quickly to begin looking into what happened.

JetBlue issued a statement: "Safety is JetBlue's top priority. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause."

The plane was almost brand new, having started flying just last year. While FAA records show new planes rarely have these problems, investigators are keeping all possibilities open as they look at the evidence.

MassPort closed runway 33-L to check for damage and get the stuck plane off the runway. This shutdown affected flights across the northeast.