Kenny Chesney Welcomes Uncle Kracker to Las Vegas Sphere for “When the Sun Goes Down” Duet

Kenny Chesney delivered an unforgettable concert at The Las Vegas Sphere on June 10. Arguably, the single most impressive moment of that concert was when Kenny's longtime friend and collaborator, Uncle Kracker, surprised the audience by returning to the stage to perform their 2004 duet "When The Sun Goes Down," much to the delight of the crowd. It was a great moment of nostalgia. The song originally spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart and remains a summer anthem for many.

The audience erupted as Uncle Kracker took the stage, and the energy surged throughout the venue. In addition to their duet, he also performed his signature track, “Drift Away,” reinforcing the musical connection the two artists have shared for over two decades.

Reflecting on their relationship, Uncle Kracker recalled a time Chesney sent a private jet for him to perform at a stadium show in Knoxville. Their friendship has remained strong over the years, with both artists now residing just minutes apart in Nashville. “He's still the greatest cat,” Uncle Kracker said last year. “He loves everything except getting his picture taken.”

Despite a brief audio glitch during the show, Chesney handled it with humor, and the audience remained fully engaged. Fans demonstrated a remarkable level of enthusiasm while singing along to the music, contributing to the electric atmosphere of the $2.3 billion arena. Equipped with the latest LED graphics and immersive sound, the Sphere is revolutionizing the way concertgoers experience live music.

The Las Vegas Sphere is off to a quick start, especially given its relatively recent opening in September 2023, and has already featured popular artists like U2 and The Eagles. Chesney, too, has solidified his legacy as one of the world's best and most recognizable entertainers to perform at the venue.