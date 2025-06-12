Megan Moroney’s ‘Am I Okay?’ Climbs to No. 1 on Country Radio Charts

With her emotional single "Am I Okay?" Megan Moroney has now officially scored her 2nd number-one hit on country radio. The song is the title track of her sophomore album, released in July 2024. This week, the song jumped up three spots to number one, surpassing Jason Aldean's "Whiskey Drink." This follows Megan's breakout hit, "Tennessee Orange," confirming Moroney's place in modern country.

“I CHECKED MY PULSE & AM I OKAY? IS #1 ON COUNTRY RADIO!!!!!” Moroney wrote in an ecstatic Instagram post, celebrating the milestone with fans. She also extended her thanks to country radio, her co-writers Luke Laird and Jessie Jo Dillon, producer Kristian Bush, and her team for helping bring the track to life.

"Am I Okay?" not only got airplay across the land but caught the attention of some critics. Rolling Stone named it one of the “100 Best Albums of 2024,” and the single has been touted as one of the best debut singles of the year by a female country artist. This week, it led in overall chart points and was the most-played track on the Mediabase country panel.

As Moroney continues her upward trajectory, she's currently headlining the Am I Okay? Tour, playing 50 dates across the country at prominent venues like Roadrunner in Boston and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. At the same time, Moroney's duet with Kenny Chesney, "You Had to Be There," is also making its own climb in the charts.

To further endear herself to her fans, Moroney opened The Emo Cowgirl, a pop-up bar with a theme for CMA Fest. The immersive fan experience, featuring specialty cocktails and exclusive merchandise, brought her signature blend of country melancholy with a pop-punk twist to life. Her festival performances drew capacity crowds, solidifying her rapid ascent.