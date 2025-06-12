Quincy to Hold 74th Annual Flag Day Parade on June 14

Quincy will hold its 74th annual Flag Day parade on Saturday, June 14. The event will feature an expanded parade route, a fireworks display, and the raising of an 80-foot American flag.

Saturday's parade will also coincide with the city's 400th anniversary celebration this year. The event will be held rain or shine.

According to the city of Quicy's website, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. It will step off from the corner of Hancock Street and Hannon Parkway in Quincy Center. It will then head north along Hancock Street and turn onto Merrymount Parkway. The parade will conclude at Vietnam Veterans Drive and Adams Field.

The Boston Globe reports that the ceremonial flag raising will be held at Pageant Field shortly after the parade ends. A ceremony will feature Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, and a fireworks show over Black's Creek will begin at 9 p.m.