Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Kane Brown Is Out!

It's Friday, and that means we're diving into the best in brand-new country music. Whether you're looking for a fresh single, a brand-new album, a rising star to watch, or a hit on the verge of breaking big - I've got you covered in Ben's Friday Soundcheck!

Hot Off The Press: "Kane Brown - 2 Pair"

If Kane Brown doesn't have a deal with Lucchese by the end of next week, he should. His brand-new single "2 Pair" is a swagger-heavy ode to stylish boots and the confidence that comes with them.

Album Drop: Brett Young - Brett Young 2.0

Brett Young returns with a brand-new studio album that's full of heart, nostalgia, and a few surprises. Brett Young 2.0 includes collaborations with country heavyweights like Lady A, and a new version of his decade-old smash hit "In Case You Didn't Know."

Rising Star Spotlight: Josh Ross - "Single Again"

Josh Ross has already topped the charts in Canada, but "Single Again" is the song that's finally giving him a breakthrough in the United States. The upbeat-yet-emotional single is currently climbing into the Top 10.

On Your Radar: Keith Urban - "Straight Line"