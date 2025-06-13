The countdown to Morgan Wallen at Gillette Stadium is on and every road to that stage runs through Country 102.5 with —Wallen Wednesday!!

Every Wednesday, we’re giving you TEN chance to win a pair of tickets to see Morgan Wallen live at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Friday, August 22nd. This is your shot to be part of one of the biggest nights of the summer, surrounded by tens of thousands of fans, feeling the energy as Morgan Wallen takes the stage for his massive stadium show.

Here’s how Wallen Wednesday works -- Set your alarm and tune in to Country 102.5 every Wednesday starting at 7am with the Andie Summers Show. Then, for ten straight hours, at :30 past every hour, we’ll announce a special keyword. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to text that keyword to 888-819-1025.

Every keyword you catch and text in is another entry—so the more you listen, the more chances you have to win.

Picture yourself walking into Gillette Stadium, the crowd buzzing, lights flashing, and the anticipation building as Morgan Wallen gets ready to deliver a show you’ll never forget. Whether you’re a longtime fan or simply craving an epic night out, this is your chance to be there with a friend, singing along to every song and having the time of your life!

How to Win:

Listen to Country 102.5 every Wednesday, starting at 7am

Catch the keyword at :30 past every hour, for ten hours straight

Text the keyword to 888-819-1025 within twenty minutes

Each keyword you text is another shot at winning

Morgan Wallen is playing two huge nights at Gillette, but these tickets are for Friday, August 22nd—a night you won’t want to miss. Don’t just hear about it the next day—be there, living it.