Chase Rice Helps North Carolina Family Rebuild After Hurricane Helene With Community’s Support

Nearly a year after Hurricane Helene devastated six states, leaving 230 dead and countless families displaced, one North Carolina family finally received the life-changing news they'd been waiting for. The Pogalz family of Yancey County lost their home in the storm and were later told by FEMA they did not qualify for assistance due to their income level — despite being left with nothing.

“We make too much money for help, and that's not fair because the hurricane didn't ask us how much money we made before it took everything,” Ashley Pogalz shared. “So why? Why does it matter how much we make? We need help.”

Following months of hardship, including living in rentals, campers, and trailers, the Pogalz family shared their story publicly. Their situation caught the attention of the nonprofit We Must Protect, as well as country artist Chase Rice and Montana Knife Company CEO Josh Smith. Together, they pledged to change the family's future.

“We raised quite a bit of money,” Smith said. “We raised enough money to build you guys a house.”

The announcement came on June 9 during a hike to the family's newly purchased land, paid for using a combination of FEMA and flood insurance funds. It was then that the Pogalz family learned their dream of rebuilding was about to become reality.

“From the first day we met you all, we knew we wanted to build you a house, but our thing is we can't commit until we have the funding to finish the house,” a We Must Protect representative said. “We are so grateful for what Chase and Montana Knife Company did because now we can build you the house that you need.“