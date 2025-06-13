Backstage Country
Perfect Country Songs For Father's Day

When it comes to country music, I don’t know if I’d be as big of a fan as I am without my dad. Growing up, he had nothing but country…

Ben
Father's Day Facts

Happy Father’s Day greeting card or background.

When it comes to country music, I don't know if I'd be as big of a fan as I am without my dad. Growing up, he had nothing but country blaring on the speakers. He introduced me to my favorite music genre and such a big part of my life. So for me, Father's Day and country music go hand-in-hand.

Here's a few tunes to crank up this weekend in celebration of Dad.

George Strait - "Love Without End, Amen"

This classic from the King of Country is the gold standard of Father's Day songs, telling the story of a father's unconditional love, passed down through generations.

Brad Paisley - He Didn't Have To Be

A tribute to stepfathers everywhere. This is an early hit from the career of Paisley about a man who steps into a kid's life and chooses to love him like his own.

Rodney Atkins - Watching You

This is my dad and I's song, and it was really cool to see Rodney recently re-record it with his own son. My dad loved it too!

Tim McGraw - My Little Girl

From the perspective of a father watching his daughter grow up, it hits hard for girl dads.

Zac Brown Band - My Old Man

An emotional song about lost fathers. It really highlights a legacy that dads leave behind. It's a powerful song for those remembering their fathers this Father's Day.

Alan Jackson - Drive (For Daddy Gene)

This is in my opinion, top three country songs of all time. It's nostalgic about childhood memories and each verse jumps to a generation down the line.

Kane Brown - Backseat Driver

A recent hit for Kane Brown, where the verses are from the perspective of the father and the choruses are from the girl in the backseat's point of view.

Fathers Day
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
