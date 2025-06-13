Win Dierks Bentley Tickets All Week Long!

Backstage Country
Dierks Bentley is heading back to Xfinity Center on July 12th, and Country 102.5 has your chance to see the show all week long!

Plus, each winner will qualify for the Grand Prize... a ticket upgrade to the PIT!

Starting on Monday morning with the Andie Summers Show, listen for the Country Code Word. When you hear it, enter it below for your chance to see the show.

You’ll have a chance everyday at 7am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm!

So, enter below, you could see Dierks Bentley AND see him from the PIT!

