Worcester Festival Stretches to 10 Weeks with Longer Hours, SNAP Benefits

Starting June 18, 2025, Worcester's Out to Lunch Festival and Market will run each Wednesday through August 20. The new hours stretch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving visitors more time to shop and eat.

"We're so proud to grow Out to Lunch into a 10-week series this year, and to enhance this already popular festival with brand new elements that reflect the energy and momentum of Downtown Worcester," said Katelyn O'Brien to This Week in Worcester.

Moving from Thursday to Wednesday brings fresh opportunities. More local growers, food makers, and market sellers will join the weekly gathering.

Thanks to Mass General Brigham's support, SNAP users can stretch their food dollars further. Spend $15 or more at market stalls and take home a free grocery bag, while they last.

Music fills the air starting at noon. The first show features Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads, setting the tone for summer fun.

City officials and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District added new touches for 2025. LeMonde Studio's "Viva City" mist display offers a cool break from the summer heat.

Special events dot the calendar throughout the season. A celebration of Disability Pride Month takes place on July 23. National Farmers' Market Week brings extra activities on August 6.

Each week sees a mix of food trucks, artists, local shops, and community groups. This year's seller list tops previous seasons.