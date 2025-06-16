Bacon and Nettles Drop New Track for Amazon’s Supernatural Series

Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles have released a new music video for their song "Our Highway," a driving country-rock track that originated from their collaboration on The Bondsman, a supernatural horror series now streaming on Amazon Prime. The show follows Bacon's character, Hub Halloran, a resurrected bounty hunter tasked with capturing escaped demons, and features Nettles as Maryanne Dice, his ex-wife, and a struggling country musician.

The song is one of two that the duo wrote for the series, drawing on their characters' musical past. "'Our Highway' is the second song that Jennifer and I wrote that is in the show, The Bondsman," Bacon explains. "Our characters are musicians. It was fun to go back and write songs from my character, Hub Halloran's, point of view when he was a young man. This would be a song that they had written together when they were first going out. It's a great driving tune about escaping with the one you love and sticking together."

Nettles adds, "Kevin Bacon is a dream collaborator. Everyone knows he's an iconic storyteller, but his gifts extend far beyond the camera. He shines as a songwriter! We wrote these songs for The Bondsman but quickly came to realize they stood firmly on their own as a studio project. We had a ball bringing these songs to life in the studio, in the way we heard them as musicians (to live outside of and beyond the show)."

The series blends horror, action, and heartfelt drama, grounded in themes of redemption, family, and musical roots. "Our Highway" contemplates the romantic past of the characters and the future they had together and captures the essence of youthful love and the thrill of the road ahead.