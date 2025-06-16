Morgan Wallen’s Top Songs: Charting His Country Music Evolution

Country music fans know and adore Morgan Wallen's hit songs, country style, and signature vibe. Wallen is somewhat of an enigma when it comes to pinpointing his genre, as he takes traditional country and blends it with rock, hip-hop, and pop, making his music appealing to a wide range of audiences.

From songs about drinking, heartbreak, and small-town life to tunes about big-city girls and partying, Wallen crosses genre boundaries seamlessly, all while staying true to his country roots. With his rise in popularity and numerous songs hitting the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously, the word is out on this hot new country star as Wallen continues to make music that fans across most genres can appreciate.

Morgan Wallen's Rapid Rise to Fame

Morgan Wallen was born on May 13, 1993, in Sneedville, Tennessee. His parents encouraged Wallen to play music, and he learned how to play the piano and violin at an early age. As Morgan grew up, he listened to rock bands such as Nickelback, but eventually he started writing country music songs inspired by his appreciation of music by Alan Jackson and similar country artists. He released his first EP, Stand Alone, in 2015, and in 2018, If I Know Me was released as Wallen's debut full studio album.

His second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album, released in 2021, has hits such as "Sand in My Boots" and "7 Summers" that were chart toppers. His third album, One Thing At a Time, released in 2023, had "Last Night," which hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks. In May 2025, Wallen released his fourth studio album, I'm the Problem, which reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 for multiple weeks in June 2025.

In May 2025, Wallen had 37 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 from the I'm the Problem album, beating his record of 36 songs from One Thing At a Time, set on March 18, 2023. In addition to the 36 songs from the album, Wallen and Post Malone's "I Need Some Help" was also on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2025.

Artists that come close to these record-breaking numbers are Taylor Swift, with 32 songs on the chart on May 4, 2024, and 31 on May 11, 2024. Drake, Playboi Carti, and Lil Baby come marginally close to Wallen and Swift's numbers.

Wallen's Breakthrough Country Music Hit: "Whiskey Glasses"

In 2018, Morgan Wallen released the hit song “Whiskey Glasses ” from If I Know Me. At this phase of Wallen's music career, he had a retro-style mullet hairstyle and wore sleeveless flannel shirts reminiscent of music stars from the 1990s, and fans embraced and loved the look. "Whiskey Glasses" is an anthem-style upbeat breakup song with plenty of lyrics about booze, breakups, and friends. This song launched Wallen firmly into the country music genre, and in 2019, it stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 27 weeks, where it peaked at No. 17.

Wallen Collaborates and Expands His Sound With "Up Down" and "Chasin' You"

Once Wallen became a household name in the country music genre, he further advanced his name by going on tour with Florida Georgia Line in 2019. FGL and Wallen collaborated on a song, "Up Down," that had catchy, fun lyrics and helped establish Wallen as a fun-loving country boy. While not a major hit, "Up Down" reached No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also in 2019, Wallen worked with Craig Wiseman and Jamie Moore on the song "Chasin' You," from his If I Know Me album. This song, with classic country lyrics, also has elements of R&B and pop, showcasing Wallen's ability to blend musical styles.

How "Last Night" Launched Wallen Into Crossover Genres

In 2023, Wallen released "Last Night," from his album One Thing at a Time, a slow, meditative song about a conversation with a partner and where the relationship is going. On March 18, 2023, this song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed at that position for 16 weeks. The tone of "Last Night" is a bit different from his previous works, with elements of pop and hip-hop, making this song appealing to a variety of music fans. "Last Night" is Wallen's first song to bridge traditional country with contemporary sounds.

Wallen Keeps His Country Music Roots With "Sand In My Boots" and "More Than My Hometown"

From Wallen's 2021 Dangerous: The Double Album, came "Sand In My Boots." This song and another track from this album, "More Than My Hometown," go back to his country roots and the ideals of rural life, lost loves, and redemption. In 2022, "Sand In My Boots" peaked at No. 30, and in 2020, "More Than My Hometown" reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Wallen's Diversity and Collaborations Create New Chart-Topping Songs

In 2021, Wallen went in a different direction musically with a collaboration with rapper Lil Durk, making the song "Broadway Girls ." In 2024, Wallen hooked up with former pop/rap star Post Malone for the song "I Had Some Help ." This song spent six nonconsecutive weeks at No.1, with over 50 weeks on the chart.

Wallen continues to collaborate and explore new genres of music while still maintaining his country roots with the 2025 release "What I Want" that Wallen collaborated on and sang with pop star Tate McCrae. On May 31, 2025, this song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 36 songs on I'm the Problem broke the record for the most songs ever charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with the song of the same name hitting No. 2. Morgan Wallen hits the road in 2025 for his I'm the Problem Tour with 10 city stops, starting in Houston, Texas, and ending on September 13, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta. Country music greats Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett will tour with Wallen, helping cement his place in country music history.

Morgan Wallen's Future and His Ongoing Appeal to Fans of Multiple Genres

According to Billboard, "He [Wallen] is the first artist that primarily records country music to top Hot 100 Artists since 1981, while "Last Night" is the first year-end Hot 100 Songs No. 1 by a solo male to have led the weekly Hot Country Songs list since 1959."