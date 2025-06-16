Peabody School Committee Confronts Bullying Concerns After 14-Year-Old Student’s Death

The Peabody School Committee confronted the topic of bullying from parents and students weeks after a 14-year-old student committed suicide after allegedly being bullied at school.

On Tuesday, June 10, the family of Jason Bernard shared their perspectives with the school district's leaders and members of the community.

Bernard's family told Boston 25 News that Jason was a student at Higgins Middle School, where he was the victim of bullying and decided to commit suicide.

“The cost of inaction is far too high and irreversible,” Jason's sister, Cely Rosario, said during an interview. “Jason is no longer with us...he has taken his own life as a result of relentless bullying both in person and online.”

Since Jason's death, the Bernard family has charged the school district with addressing the problem of bullying in the schools.

“Bullying is a gigantic problem in our district. It's been swept under the rug for far too long,” Liz Mover said in an interview.

Peabody Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Josh Vadala spoke up at the meeting. “There's much work to be done to heal as a community and the need to come together as a community and really make some relevant change,” he said.

According to Boston 25 News, Vadala explained the district's bullying policy and prevention plan, detailing several strategies that have been implemented, including annual staff training.

He also showed parents how they can formally file a report if they suspect their child is being bullied.

“The laws are around preventing bullying and addressing bullies, but I don't think we're doing enough for the targets of bullying, and I think we need to do more for targets,” Vadala said. “I think there's a missed opportunity in the law.”