Swampscott Debuts New Free Beach Wheelchairs for Adults, Children

A generous donation of two beach-outfitted wheelchairs to assist people with mobility issues will be on board later this month, helping those in need experience the Swampscott coastline.

According to the Patch of Swampscott, Deb Newman and her siblings David, Jessica, and Bernard donated a Mobi-Chair to help beachgoers navigate sandy terrain and float in the water.

Nikki Puzzo, founder of the nonprofit Stepping Stones for Stella and co-founder of befree, donated a child-sized beach vehicle that lets young beach visitors move over the sand and sit upright in shallow water. The Patch of Swampscott notes that the child's beach chair is inspired by a prototype created by Joe Banda, Puzzo's father. 

As of June 2025, Stepping Stones for Stella has distributed more than 750 buggies to families in need.

Both mobility devices will be stored in a secure location at Fisherman's Beach. They are available to anyone who needs mobility assistance, regardless of their location.

To request a chair, individuals can contact the Swampscott Police Department at 781-595-1111. The chairs are available for use on a first-come, first-served basis. Those seeking to use the chairs need to provide valid proof of identification and are encouraged to bring someone with them for assistance, especially when entering the water.

swampscott
