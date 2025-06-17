Applegreen Tapped to Revamp 18 Mass. Highway Service Plazas

An Irish convenience store company has been charged with revamping and operating 18 Massachusetts highway service plazas as part of a $750 million improvement project.

On Wednesday, June 11, the MassDOT board's Capital Programs Committee agreed with a staff recommendation to grant a 35-year lease to Applegreen to reimagine the service plazas. Eleven of these service plazas are along the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to a Boston Globe report.

According to a Boston.com report, the board is expected to evaluate the lease for approval on Wednesday, June 18.

The Dublin-based convenience store company focuses its operations on roadside retail services, including gas stations and fast-food eateries across Ireland, the United Kingdom, and, since 2014, the United States.

If plans for the project advance, Applegreen would replace service buildings at nine plazas and make significant upgrades to the other nine, according to the Boston Globe. Under the plan, Applegreen would share an average of $28.4 million in annual revenue with the state, approximately $1 billion throughout the lease.

MassDOT stated that this project would also enhance traffic flow at service stops while alleviating traffic struggles between motorists and truckers.