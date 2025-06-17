Ella Langley’s Cheeky Onstage Wink Sparks Dating Buzz with Riley Green

Riley Green and Ella Langley continue to stir up fan speculation about a possible romance, thanks to a recent playful moment onstage. During a concert in Wilmington, North Carolina, Langley winked at a fan sign that read, “Wink if Riley's a dumb***,” prompting cheers and renewed curiosity about their relationship status.

Langley later responded to the moment with humor, saying, “Bro, my bangs were totally in my eye,” while Green jokingly added, “She must have thought it said ‘wink if Riley is a great dancer'.”

Even though they joke playfully with each other, followers have speculated for many years about a deeper romance between the two artists, especially after the release of "You Look Like You Love Me," which is at least partly due to the lyrics of the song, which focus on chemistry. The lyrics really got followers thinking the two might have more than musical chemistry.

Green acknowledged the speculation, saying, “I'm rumored to have dated a lot of people. I kind of understand that. People always long for that Tim and Faith, Johnny and June, George and Tammy thing. And so, me and Ella have two giant songs together. I think fans want to believe that what you sing about is real. Follow those lyrics and think there's a story there.”

Green has previously addressed the rumors, quipping that Langley is “too smart” to date him. Though he has been linked to both Langley and fellow country artist Megan Moroney, Green maintains that he is currently single.

Langley is now serving as the opening act on Green's Damn Country Music Tour, which continues through November 2025. Although both actors continue to deny a romantic relationship, fan enthusiasm only seems to grow, particularly in light of Langley's most recent wink on stage. The response on social media has been very positive, with fans praising the chemistry of the two and hoping for more collaborations or a romance in real life in the future.