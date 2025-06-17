Just when you thought Elsa had finally chilled out (pun obviously intended), Disney said, “Hold my hot cocoa.” In a move that has us both excited and suspicious, it’s been confirmed that ‘Frozen 3’ will be split into two movies.

This is classic Disney strategy: double the movies, double the merch, and of course, double the box office. After all, Frozen is one of Disney’s most profitable franchises. And let’s be honest, we’re all going to watch both movies since our toddlers, nieces, and nephews will definitely make us.

Frozen 3: Two-Part Storyline

In an interview with Collider, Jared Bush, Chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, said about Frozen 3 having a two-part storyline, “Some of that is under wraps, but what I'd share with you is that right now, the work being done on Frozen 3, specifically, is phenomenal. When people see it, I think returning to that world with those characters, the entertainment value of watching them go on a new journey, but that feels very organic to the story they've already been on, is fantastic.”

He added, “For me personally, I think that it's critical to make sure that every movie we do is fantastic. We have the luxury of being able to look at movies many times, so looking at Frozen 3 as, ‘Can we tell the very best story we can with that and not worry about where we're going to split into that next story,’ is sort of important. One thing at a time is, to me, the best way to approach it.”

The Next “Let It Go”

Aside from introducing two new Disney princesses, Anna and Elsa, and a cast of lovable supporting characters, the film’s song “Let It Go” also soared in popularity. The song stands on its own, not just as a Frozen song. Naturally, creating a song that matches the popularity of “Let It Go” is a top priority for Disney in Frozen 3. Bush revealed, “The song is always deeply tied to what the character's story is going to be and what those dynamics are. I'd say I have an idea of what that's going to be. That's very exciting. I think we'll surprise people in the best way. I guess that’s as much as I can say about that.”

No official voice actors have been confirmed for the third (and possibly the fourth) movie, but it’s safe to assume that the previous voice cast will reprise their roles including Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf.