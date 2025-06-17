Vineyard Vines Unveils New Jaws Collection Commemorating Film’s 50th Anniversary

American lifestyle brand vineyard vines has partnered with Universal Products & Experiences to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the film "Jaws." The two companies have collaborated to launch a limited-edition Jaws x vineyard vines apparel collection.

The Jaws x vineyard vines collection features one-of-a-kind apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Items include hats, polos, short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, and sweatshirts.

An initial collection launch was held on Saturday, June 14, followed by a second collection drop featuring additional limited-edition styles on Friday, June 27. Items in the collection will be available for purchase on vineyardvines.com. Select styles will be available for purchase at vineyard vines retail locations.

vineyard vines is also hosting and taking part in a series of events across the nation throughout the summer in connection with the film. Special events on Martha's Vineyard will run during Amity Week (June 20-29), in vineyard vines stores across the country, and at "Jaws" movie screenings in collaboration with the Alamo Drafthouse and Universal Products & Experiences.

"I was just a kid, and Ian [Murray] was born only a few months later when Steven Spielberg came to Martha's Vineyard to film 'Jaws' in the summer of '74," said Shep Murray, co-founder of vineyard vines, in a news release. "Some of our closest family friends were part of the production, and the stories that came out of it are still legendary. We're excited to celebrate the anniversary of this iconic film with a collection that captures its legacy."