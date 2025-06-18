Thomas Rhett Set for Two October Shows at Las Vegas BleauLive Theater

Thomas Rhett is gearing up for a major return to Las Vegas with two back-to-back performances at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau on Oct. 3 and 4. The announcement comes as Rhett continues his Better in Boots Tour with rising star Tucker Wetmore, making stops across the country, including the upcoming Winstock Country Music Festival in Minnesota on June 24.

"For me, having the chance to set up in Vegas for a string of shows is something I've been trying to find the right time to do for a while now," shares the artist. "It gives us the chance to be back in smaller rooms — for almost a mini-residency — and really be right there to play off the fans and be sure every single one of them is on their feet each night. I'm already looking forward to making these shows unlike any we've ever done before. It's going to be a blast."

This summer's tour builds on the momentum of his successful four-night stand at the same Las Vegas venue in December 2024. Rhett's return to the intimate BleauLive Theater offers fans a rare chance to experience his high-energy set in a more personal setting, deviating from the large arena shows that have defined much of his recent touring.

Along with touring, Rhett maintains the momentum around his new music. He just expanded his seventh studio album, ABOUT A WOMAN, with three new tracks, which highlight his continued journey as a songwriter and performer. Rhett's performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, 2024, was further proof of his grip on the genre, with praise from all about his energy and magnetism.