Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Why Riley Green Kept “Worst Way” a Solo Track

“I was just trying to get through it.”

Ben
Riley Green plays guitar and sings on stage in a ball cap an a blue t-shirt.
Jason Davis/Getty Images

Riley Green has had no shortage of success with collaborations - from "Half of Me" with Thomas Rhett to a chart-topping duet with Ella Langley on "you look like you love me." But his latest platinum-certified smash, "Worst Way," stands apart for one reason: it's all him.

Fresh off a performance of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and with a sold-out tour underway, Green took a moment to reflect on why this one needed to be a solo cut.

"Worst Way was just one that I wrote and thought, 'Well, I like the melody,'" he told us. "It's a very forward steamy love song. And to be honest, it was kind of out of my comfort zone anyway as a songwriter and a performer. So when I did it, I didn't think about anybody else - I was just trying to get through it."

It's that vulnerability - and the fact that he went out of his usual lane - that may be helping "Worst Way" connect with fans in a whole new way. It's now the fastest-rising single of his career, currently atop the Mediabase Country Charts, staring down a second week at No. 1.

The track is part of his latest album, Don't Mind If I Do - a title that also came with an unexpected twist.

"When I wrote that title down, It thought it was going to be like a beer drinkin' kind of song," he laughed. "Like, 'I shouldn't go out tonight, but I don't mind if I do.' Somewhere along the way, it turned into more of a serious kind of heartfelt love song."

That mix of charm, melody, and emotional weight has always been a large part of Riley Green's songwriting. But with "Worst Way," he may have found a whole new lane - and fans are clearly loving it.

DuetElla LangleyRiley Greenworst way
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Garth Brooks: How the 2007 Ultimate Hits Collection Captivated a New Generation
MusicGarth Brooks: How the 2007 Ultimate Hits Collection Captivated a New GenerationJennifer Eggleston
Miranda Lambert Song Quotes: Tracing Her Journey Through Heartbreak and Healing
MusicMiranda Lambert Song Quotes: Tracing Her Journey Through Heartbreak and HealingKristina Hall
Noah Cyrus Announces New Album + Tour Dates
MusicNoah Cyrus Announces New Album + Tour DatesYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect