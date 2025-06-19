Bailey Zimmerman Sets August Release for Second Album, Announces 16-City Tour

Bailey Zimmerman, one of country music's fastest-rising stars, has officially announced the release of his sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, set to drop on Aug. 8 via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. The highly anticipated project follows the success of his 2023 debut, Religiously. The Album., which earned record-breaking streaming numbers and established Zimmerman as a formidable new voice in the genre.

Produced by Austin Shawn, Different Night Same Rodeo promises a dynamic mix of rock-infused country anthems and emotionally raw storytelling. The album will feature a slate of unreleased material along with fan favorites, including “Backup Plan” featuring Luke Combs, “Holy Smokes,” “New To Country,” “Hell or High Water,” “Holding On,” and “Comin' In Cold.” “Holy Smokes,” which has already achieved platinum certification, stands out as a centerpiece of the album's evolved sound.

Zimmerman first teased the album and tour news on social media, writing, “Last year's tour was INSANE…. but YALL this year's gonna be even CRAZIER!!”

To coincide with the album release, Zimmerman will launch his New To Country Tour in the Summer of 2025. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour includes 16 amphitheater dates across the U.S. and will feature special guests Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge. Fans can expect high-energy performances and a deeper glimpse into Zimmerman's evolving artistry.