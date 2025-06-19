Brad Pitt Remains Estranged from Kids Despite ‘Several Efforts to Reconnect’

It looks like Brad Pitt did not receive any “Happy Father’s Day” cards from his children, but it wasn’t for any lack of effort. According to insiders, he remains estranged from his children, even after trying to reconnect.

Yes, the man who once survived zombies, the Trojan War, and George Clooney’s pranks is apparently no match for post-divorce family issues.

Brad Pitt and His Strained Relationship with His Kids

A source told Us Weekly that the F1 actor remains estranged from most of his children with Angelina Jolie despite “several efforts to reconnect.” As such, this caused him “a lot of heartbreak” and causes “a deep emotional weight” for him.

Pitt shares six children with Jolie. Adopted children Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, and biological children Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Pitt reportedly only sees the twins periodically, while the source claimed, “The rest of the relationships are strained.”



Some of the children have even publicly distanced themselves from him. Shiloh, during her 18th birthday legally dropped “Pitt” from her name, while Zahara and Vivienne only use “Jolie.” Maddox when asked about his relationship with Pitt, just said, “Well, whatever happens, happens.”



Pax, on the other hand, has been more vocal about his feelings toward Pitt. In 2020, he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

Hopeful Pitt

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. She alleged that in a flight from Nice to the US, Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her, choked one of their kids, and struck another who tried to defend her. She claimed that Pitt also poured alcohol on her and their children.

A source told Page Six, “Brad admitted that his behavior on the plane was wrong. He took steps to improve himself.” Pitt revealed in a 2017 GQ interview that he had quit drinking: “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [drinks] a day. It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”