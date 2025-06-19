Expect ‘Major Delays’ Near Framingham from I-90 and I-95 Construction Project

Backstage Country
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is urging drivers to expect "major delays" along I-90 this week in the Boston, Framingham, and Worcester areas.

"Rapid weekend construction of The Newton Weston Bridge Replacement Project on I-90 EB/WB at the I-95 interchange over the [MBTA] bridge will impact your travel plans on June 20-June 23," MassDOT officials said in a statement shared with the Patch of Framingham.

The roadwork is occurring near Exit 123 and Exit 125 in Newton.

Motorists traveling near Boston, Framingham, and Worcester can expect one lane of travel on I-90 eastbound and westbound and "major regional travel impacts on the roadway," MassDOT officials said.

Officials confirmed that buses will replace Worcester MBTA Commuter Rail service between Framingham and South Station, as well as Amtrak service between Boston and Albany, during the project.

The roadwork is part of the Newton-Weston bridge replacement and rehabilitation project at I-90/I-95. Through this project, MassDOT will replace eight bridges at the interchange.

MassDOT officials also confirmed that five of the bridges will be replaced, one will be rehabilitated, and two will have their superstructures replaced. The project is estimated to cost approximately $400 million.

Michael VyskocilWriter
