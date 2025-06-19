Massachusetts Claims Lone Winner in 2025 James Beard Awards

On Monday, June 16, the James Beard Awards recognized some of the top-caliber chefs across America for their culinary innovation. For Massachusetts, however, the lone 2025 award winner represented a well-loved seafood shack.

Created in 1951, Sullivan's Castle Island in South Boston won the James Beard Foundation's "America's Classics" award for the U.S. Northeast region.

"Every Bostonian has a story about Sully's — whether from working there after school as a teenager, having their sports team or fundraiser supported by Sully's, taking their children for some crinkle cuts like their grandparents took them, or simply enjoying it as a nostalgic seaside gathering place for locals," the James Beard Foundation said in a statement shared with CBS News Boston. "For transplants and visitors to Boston, going there has become a rite of passage."

The James Beard recognition was announced earlier this year, but Sully's co-owners, Brendan and Adrienne Sullivan, appeared at the ceremony in Chicago on Monday night to accept their award. The pair also were featured in a video package shared during the ceremony.

"This is a place where people for generations have been coming to Castle Island, enjoying the atmosphere, and, of course, enjoying the food," Brendan said. "This James Beard America's Classics Award is not just for the Sullivan family; it's for the entire city of Boston."

Highlights of Sully's menu include classic Boston summer favorites, such as clam chowder, lobster rolls, onion rings, and soft-serve ice cream. Sullivan's Castle Island is also famous for its double cheeseburger, which has appeared on the menu since 1951.

Sullivan's officially opened for the summer 2025 season on March 1.

