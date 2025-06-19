Wayfair Outlet Celebrates Grand Opening in Mass. Town
The online home retailer Wayfair has opened a new outlet location in Massachusetts. A grand opening celebration was held on Wednesday, June 18. The new Wayfair Outlet is located at…
The new Wayfair Outlet is located at 287 Washington St., Suite 18, in Attleboro, within South Attleboro Square. Accessible from Routes 1 and 123, the Attleboro Wayfair Outlet is located close to BJ's Wholesale Club, Petco, and Staples.
Hours for the new Wayfair location are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Wayfair Outlet offers customers a variety of decor and furniture for bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and home offices at the location.
According to the company's website, the new Attleboro location is the eighth Wayfair Outlet store in the United States.
"Opening this outlet in Attleboro lets us connect more closely with local shoppers while extending the reach of our Wayfair family of brands," said Karoline Etter, Wayfair manager of external communications in Boston, in a news release shared with The Enterprise. "As our first New England outlet, this new location provides a unique opportunity for customers to experience our products in person and discover deals that aren't available online. The store is being stocked with open box, overstock, and discontinued furniture and décor—ready for customers to take home the same day, fully assembled."