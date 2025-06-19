Wayfair Outlet Celebrates Grand Opening in Mass. Town

The online home retailer Wayfair has opened a new outlet location in Massachusetts. A grand opening celebration was held on Wednesday, June 18.

The new Wayfair Outlet is located at 287 Washington St., Suite 18, in Attleboro, within South Attleboro Square. Accessible from Routes 1 and 123, the Attleboro Wayfair Outlet is located close to BJ's Wholesale Club, Petco, and Staples.

Hours for the new Wayfair location are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Wayfair Outlet offers customers a variety of decor and furniture for bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and home offices at the location.

According to the company's website, the new Attleboro location is the eighth Wayfair Outlet store in the United States.