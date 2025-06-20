Barnstable County Fair Unveils Star-Studded Concert Schedule

The Barnstable County Fair has revealed its concert schedule for this year's event.

According to a CapeCod.com report, country artist Jerrod Niemann will perform on the fair's main stage on Monday, July 21, with country singer Ian Harrison appearing on Tuesday, July 22.

The World's Largest Demolition Derby will take over the main arena on Wednesday, July 23, while a Creedence Clearwater Revival-inspired "Revisiting Creedence" performance will bring down the house on Thursday, July 24.

A tribute band for the Swedish pop group ABBA will entertain fair attendees on Friday, July 25, with “Direct From Sweden: The Music of ABBA.”

The fair will wrap up during the weekend of July 26-27 with '60s rock bands April Wine and The Buckinghams.

Admission tickets for the fair are now on sale on the fair's website.