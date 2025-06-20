Backstage Country
Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Summer Beach Music

Every Friday, I bring you the hottest new country releases, and this week I have so much to share with you. Hot Off The Press: Morgan Wallen – “I Got…

Every Friday, I bring you the hottest new country releases, and this week I have so much to share with you.

Hot Off The Press: Morgan Wallen - "I Got Better"

Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem album is already packed with hits, but "I Got Better" is having its turn now. It is the next single off the 37 song album.

Album Drop: Brian Kelley - Sunshine State of Mind: Season Two, Chapter One

The Florida half of FGL returns with a fresh batch of beach-ready country. This 14 song album includes fan favorites "Palm Tree Country" and "Saltwater Ranch."

Rising Star Spotlight: Shaboozey - "Good News"

After dominating the charts with "A Bar Song," Shaboozey follows up with a soul-baring single. "Good News" is vulnerable, powerful, and all about pushing through hard times.

On Your Radar: Scotty McCreery & Hootie and The Blowfish - "Bottle Rockets"

What happens when you blend a brand new summer jam with a '90s classic? Magic. Scotty McCreery's "Bottle Rockets" seamlessly integrates the hook from Hootie and The Blowfish's "Hold My Hand."

Brian KelleyMorgan WallenNew MusicScotty McCreeryShaboozey
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
