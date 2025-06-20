Evolution of the Country Drinking Song: From Honky Tonk to Modern Party Anthems

In a 2018 study of the top charting songs released in the previous four years, a whopping 40% of country tracks mentioned alcohol. That was far more than any other genre, including R&B, hip-hop, and rock.

But country stars singing about booze is nothing new. Jimmie Rodgers, one of America's first country artists, sang “I'm goin' where the water drinks like cherry wine” in 1928's “Blue Yodel No. 1,” and there may be even earlier examples before musicians recorded their songs. Let's explore the history of country music drinking songs, from classic tracks about drowning sorrows to today's celebration anthems.

The Roots of Country Drinking Songs: Honky Tonk Era

Country music came out of the Appalachian moonshine culture in the early 1900s, so its strong connection to alcohol is little surprise. While there were earlier country drinking songs, this type of music picked up steam in the honky tonk era following World War II.

Hank Williams was a leading figure who established the blueprint for country drinking songs with tracks such as “Tear in My Beer” and “Lost Highway,” which saw him confirm that “Just a deck of cards and a jug of wine and a woman's lies make a life like mine.” Hank wrote from experience, taking his first drink at just 11 and losing his battle with drug and alcohol addiction at 29.

Despite Hank Williams' short life, his wild persona inspired a generation of musicians who wrote somber songs about using alcohol to cope with the hardships of post-war life. There was “Two Glasses, Joe” by Ernest Tubb, "There Stands the Glass” by Webb Pierce, and “Eat, Drink and Be Merry (Tomorrow You'll Cry)” by Porter Wagoner, to name but a few. Music lovers hailed George Jones as Hank's natural successor thanks to songs including “White Lightnin,” a rare humorous drinking song about the impact of moonshine. It reportedly required 83 takes as the drinking singer became steadily more intoxicated through the session.

The Shift in Perspective: From Sorrow to Celebration

The shift in country drinking songs reflects society's changing attitudes toward alcohol. After World War II, many considered drinking a shameful secret, especially women. By the 1980s, however, Americans had become more relaxed. While heavy drinking was still frowned upon, adults began keeping wine and beer at home. As Generation X grew up, drinking became more prevalent, with after-work beers and wine with dinner much more common. While millennials and Gen-Zers drink less than the previous generation, they're more likely to let loose and overindulge.

This evolution may also reflect the behaviors of young people who have embraced the genre. A 2016 study commissioned by the Country Music Association found that country music fans aged 18 to 24 increased by 54% since 2005. These young fans are in the prime of their life and unlikely to have significant responsibilities yet, so they're more likely to connect with party anthems than world-weary tracks.

The Rise of Party Anthems in Modern Country

The country charts are full of party anthems. They began appearing with the rise of bro-country, a male-dominated blend of country and other genres such as pop, rock, and hip-hop, in the 2010s, and they show no signs of falling out of favor. Luke Bryan, who hit the top of the charts with his album of drinking songs Spring Break … Here to Party, and Blake Shelton, who's released songs such as “Buzzin,” “Sangria,” and “All About Tonight” led the way. New bro-country artists include Morgan Wallen, who released “You Proof,” and HARDY, who wrote “Beer With My Buddies.”

The Impact of Crossover Artists and Changing Demographics

Recently, artists from other genres have ventured into country music. The influence of these crossover artists has also impacted the sound of country drinking songs. In 2022, Morgan Wallen teamed up with hip-hop artist Lil Durk for “Broadway Girls.” The song, which describes a flirtation with a girl at a Broadway bar, topped Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop and Hot Rap charts that year. Two years later, rapper Shaboozey's “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” became the first single in history to reach the top 10 of Billboard's Country, Pop, Adult Pop, and Rhythmic Airplay charts.

As country music expands through crossover acts, its drinking songs are finding a wider audience and new demographics of fans. This evolution and expansion may lead to more innovative sounds, fresh collaborations, and further diversity.

The Future of Drinking Songs in Country Music

Only time will tell what the future of drinking songs holds. As increasing numbers of young people become sober curious, artists such as Shay Mooney and Tyler Childers speak candidly about life without alcohol, and even artists, including Blake Shelton, talk about putting down the bottle. We may see artists releasing less country music featuring alcohol themes. Perhaps we'll even see a return to drinking songs about regret.

However, if industry trends are anything to go by, we may see even more relaxed drinking songs on the charts, as we've seen in every generation since the honky-tonk era.

The Enduring Legacy of Drinking Songs in Country Music