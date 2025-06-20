Riley Green Puts Nashville Home on Market, Seeking More Privacy

Riley Green, one of the fastest-rising stars in the world of country music, is trying to stay as normal as possible amid his fame. In a recent interview with Country Countdown USA, Green revealed he is selling his Nashville house for something with a bit more privacy. “It's not my favorite part of the industry. I miss being a regular guy. But it's a small price to pay for the opportunities I've gotten. I'm buying another place further out of town, and the neighbors are further away. I'm getting more land,” he said.

Despite a packed schedule and widespread acclaim, Green remains focused on maintaining his roots. Since breaking out in 2018, he has charted four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with his latest single, “Worst Way,” reaching No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. He earned a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year and swept three ACM Awards this spring.

As a gesture of gratitude to his parents, who supported him throughout his journey, Green gifted them new vehicles. “I've always had vehicles — I buy cars all the time; it's kind of like my little hobby. But I hadn't been as excited buying a car as I was buying her one. Or buying my dad a truck — I really enjoy that,” he shared. He noted that his parents never splurged on luxury items, making the gifts especially meaningful.

Green also spoke candidly about his public image, including the unexpected fan reaction to shaving off his signature mustache. “I hurt a lot of people's feelings when I've shaved my mustache off. What's nice is I can walk around, and nobody notices me. Every guy goes through this, I ended up with a mustache, and it became a thing. I just wanted to get some sun, so I shaved it off. I guess I have to grow it back.”