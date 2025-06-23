Martha’s Vineyard Doughnut Shop Named to USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

A Cape Cod doughnut shop has been recognized by USA TODAY as one of the best in the nation.

Back Door Donuts in Oak Bluffs was named No. 5 in USA TODAY's 10Best list for doughnut shops. It is the only doughnut shop in New England to place in the top 10.

Here's what USA TODAY had to say about Back Door Donuts:

"This donut shop's history in Martha's Vineyard began in the late 1940s, and though it's gone through a few iterations, the shop has been selling hot donuts at all hours from the bakery's back door since 1971. Back Door Donuts specializes in apple fritters, raspberry jelly donuts, and a variety of other fried donuts."

The business also maintains a pop-up shop at 1 Landsdowne St. in Boston, where it sells doughnuts from a side door at Loretta's Last Call from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Back Door Donuts in Oak Bluffs is open for front of house service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Its back door hours are from 7 p.m. to midnight daily except for Tuesday.