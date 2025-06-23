Massachusetts Reports 200 Injuries, $1 Million in Damage from Illegal Fireworks Since 2019

Since 2019, illegal fireworks have caused 200 serious injuries and nearly $1 million in damage across Massachusetts. State fire officials recorded 24 people who got severe burns covering more than 5% of their bodies during this time.

While handling over 500 explosions and fires connected to illegal fireworks, six first responders were injured. During the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020, the state saw a record high of 189 incidents.

"Please don't risk a fire, an injury or a day in court — leave fireworks to the professionals," said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine in a statement on Mass.gov.

From mid-June to mid-July, there's always a spike in illegal fireworks. Most fireworks-related fire calls happen during these few weeks, making it harder to respond to other emergency calls.

Though the number of incidents dropped to 80 in 2021, it's gone back up to over 100 each year since then. Police have to confiscate any fireworks they find - even ones legally bought in other states but brought into Massachusetts.

People caught with fireworks face fines, while sellers could get jail time. The state only allows licensed professionals to use fireworks, which helps keep injury numbers much lower than other states.

Looking to enjoy fireworks safely? Check out the Fire Services list of approved shows throughout summer. These displays let you enjoy the excitement without any risks.

Massachusetts doesn't allow any consumer fireworks. That means no sparklers, firecrackers, Roman candles, or aerial fireworks. Even if you bought them legally somewhere else, they're illegal once you enter Massachusetts.

Police step up patrols around July 4th to catch violations. When they find fireworks, they must seize them and can arrest anyone trying to sell them.